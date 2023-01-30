At the start of the 2022 season, it looked like Ferrari would compete side by side with Red Bull for the Constructors’ Championship. However, due to different factors, the Italian team went from more to less in the season and was far from fighting for the title with those from Milton Keynes.

One of the factors that influenced the failure of those from Maranello were the failures in the pit stops. For example, in Hungary, Carlos Sainz he lost vital time in the pits. or in France he received a 5 second penalty for an unsafe release, precisely when trying to make up for lost time.

For this reason, at Ferrari they plan intensive preparation this month before the start of the season to improve work in the pits. In statements retrieved by Motorsport, Diego Iovernocareer manager Ferrariexplained the reasons for the team to carry out practices focused on pit stops.

“We did the 73% of our stops in less than three seconds last year, but it’s not enough. The goal was the 80% and we didn’t make it”, said the engineer, who pointed out that with the new tires the records will also change. “If you do it under three seconds, with these tyres, you are really very good.”

There were races in which pit stops hurt Sainz and Leclerc. Photo: EFE

“Above four seconds it is bad and between the two it is average. For 2023, we want to reach 84% of stops under three seconds”, added Ioverno. The aforementioned medium added that the team, now led by Fred Vasseurhas designed the plan in which 60 people will rehearse a total of 1,000 pit stops, in morning and afternoon sessions, with approximately 20 practices, three times a week.

With it those of Maranello They hope to train a wide group of people for the 2023 season, which with 23 races will mark a record in the history of Formula 1. On the other hand, Ioverno recognized that mistakes are part of the competition, but considered that this can also be improved and that there are fewer races in which they have lost stops.

“We don’t want more than 9% of missed stops to exceed 4.5 seconds. Mercedesto give a point of reference, they only have 4% missed stops, but they are a little slower than us on average”, and finally added that 2023 it will be the longest championship, so versatility will also be an important factor.