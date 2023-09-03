Sunday, September 3, 2023
Formula 1 | The start of the Italian gp was moved to the warm-up lap because of Tsunoda who froze – HS follows

September 3, 2023
Verstappen has won the previous nine races.

Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will start from the pole position to chase victory when the Italian GP starts in Monza at 16:00. HS will follow the events of the race in the tracking found below this article.

Sainz will be joined by Red Bull Max Verstappen, who has won the previous nine F1 races. He shares the streak record Sebastian Vettel’s with and would rise to the top alone with a win.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas starts the race from the 14th square.

