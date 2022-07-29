The Spanish Carlos Sainz Ferrari dominated this Friday the first free practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix, the thirteenth of the World Championship Formula 1, which takes place on the Hungaroring circuit, on the outskirts of Budapest; where his compatriot, the double world champion Fernando Alonso of Alpine -who is 41 years old- marked the tenth time and the Mexican Sergio Pérez of Red Bull, the sixth.

In the best of his 26 laps, sainz covered the 4,381 meters of the Hungarian track in one minute, 18 seconds and 750 thousandths, 130 less than the Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull, outstanding leader of the Drivers’ World Championship with 233 points, 63 more than the Monegasque Charles Leclerc of ferrariwhich marked -like the previous ones, with the soft tire- the third time of the session.

sainz, fourth in the World Championship -89 points behind Verstappen-, who at the beginning of the month achieved his first victory in Formula 1 by winning the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (England), was the fastest in a session that ran without notable incidents and concluded with 33 degrees Celsius ambient and 52 on the asphalt. The talented driver from Madrid did 26 laps – the same as Leclerc and two more than ‘Mad Max’ – and set the best time of the test about ten minutes before the end of it.

Carlos Sainz during practice 1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix/EFE

Alonso, in excellent shape despite being the oldest on the grid, celebrates his birthday on the circuit where in 2003 he celebrated the first of his 32 victories in the premier class. The double Asturian world champion repeated the layout of the Hungarian track 27 times and in his best attempt he stayed one second and six tenths off the time of his compatriot.

Czech Perezthird in the World Cup Formula 1 -70 points behind Verstappen-, marked the sixth time of the session. The driver from Guadalajara turned 24 times and in his good attempt he stopped the clock at 1: 19.622. At 872 thousandths of Sainz’s time. In a test in which everyone did their fastest lap with the soft compound.

We recommend you read

Quadruple German world champion Sebastian Vettel of Aston Martin, who announced on Thursday that he is retiring from the Formula 1 at the end of the season, he set the eleventh time, one second and 633 thousandths behind the Spaniard from Ferrari. The Polish Robert Kubica took part in the first training session for the last race before the holiday break, taking the wheel of the Alfa Romeo from the Finn Valtteri Bottas. The Krakow rider set the nineteenth time, two seconds and four tenths behind Sainz.