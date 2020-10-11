Formula 1 | The shocked look of the F1 driver spoke of a complete fall asleep at the awards ceremony: “Coldness shocked me”

Daniel Ricciardo forgot his trademark celebration.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo known in F1 circles as a happy man, but on Sunday the man’s expression momentarily became unbelievably shocked.

The reason was by no means the race at the German Nürburgring, as it ended in a joyous third place for Renault driver Ricciardo.

However, it had apparently been too long since the previous visit to the podium, as Ricciardo forgot his trademark, that is, to enjoy a sparkling drink from his driving shoe.

Ricciardolle it only became clear when he was asked about tradition after the awards ceremony.

“This is a really bad thing. I completely forgot about it, ”Ricciardo admits.

“Max (Verstappen) started spraying champagne and it was really cold. The cold shocked me. I am sad now. “

However, Ricciardo later rectified the situation by drinking a traditional “shoey”.