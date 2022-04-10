Monday, April 11, 2022
Formula 1 | The second Ferrari was already driving out, Valtteri Bottas was in the starting position – HS is following Australia’s F1 race moment by moment

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 10, 2022
in World Europe
The third race of the Formula One season will be run in Melbourne.

Formula the number one Australian race will be run on the renewed track in Melbourne.

HS is watching the Australian competition moment by moment. Tracking can be found after the conversion graph.

At Saturday’s time, Ferrari took the pole position Charles Leclerc. The second square went To Max Verstappen and the third square Sergio Perezille.

Alfa Romeo stable Valtteri Bottas the starting screen was 12. Bottas has last fallen out of the top ten in 2016.

See also  Russian attack A help center for Ukrainians will also open in Vantaa - Donations are requested for hygiene products and food
