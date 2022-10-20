Already with the bi-championship of Max Verstappen confirmed, after the Dutchman’s victory in Suzuka, the battle between Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez and charles leclerc for second place in the championship will be the most attractive in the last battles of the Formula 1 season.

The first of the last four stops of the season will be the United States Grand Prix, where ‘Checo’ Pérez stood on the podium for the first time last year. The Mexican was third behind Verstappen and Lewis Hamiltonand precisely ahead of Leclerc, who has never finished in the top 3 in Austin.

And for this year’s race, it looks like the Monegasque will again struggle to compete for a podium place. According to the Motorsport portal, ferrari will mount a new specification in the car’s combustion engine, for which it would receive a sanction of at least five positions.

If the modification is applied, it would be the third time this season that Leclerc has received such a penalty. The first two were in Montreal and Spacircuits in which he managed to come back from the bottom of the grid to score points, although not enough to get on the podium.

In Canada, Leclerc started from 19th place and finished fifth, while in Belgium he started from P15 and finished sixth. Therefore, in case the sanction is confirmed, the Monegasque has arguments to come back in Austina circuit in which overtaking is not so complicated.

On the other hand, the same medium assured that this new modification is also thought of the improvements that ferrari will do in their single-seaters to 2023. They will be focused on reliability, something that the Italian team suffered from during the first part of the season.

In the event that the modifications are confirmed and Leclerc leaves the bottom of the grid, the beneficiary could be ‘Czech’ Perez. For now, the Mexican has a one-point lead in the Drivers’ Championship, but with the Monegasque’s sanction he can take the opportunity to extend the distance before visiting his country in the Mexican Grand Prix.