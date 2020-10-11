Formula 1 | The Renault team manager will have to take a tattoo related to Daniel Ricciardo and Germany

Team manager Cyril Abiteboul had promised to take the tattoo in honor of the podium finish.

Formula 1 season The 11th race at the German Nürburgring offered one surprise when Renault Daniel Ricciardo drove third.

The podium finish was a really pleasing result for the team, as the team has been rising towards the top for some time.

“It feels like this is my first podium finish. We’ve been waiting for this for a long time, ”Ricciardo commented after the race.

Renault’n to the team manager To Cyril Abiteboulille However, Ricciardo’s glorious ride also brings a bit of a painful memory.

Cyril Abiteboul.­

Namely, Abiteboul had promised to take the tattoo in honor of the podium ranking. Ricciardo said he gets to decide what the tattoo will look like.

“It does happen. I need to think a little. There will definitely be something related to me and Germany because this happened here, ”Ricciardo pondered.