Formula 1 | The Redbull stable will build its own engine for the F1

Redbull’s current engine maker Honda is giving up the F1 circus.

Formula the number one Redbull team will develop its own engine for the F1 season in 2025, the team announced on Friday, according to news agency AFP.

Underlying the development of its own engine is the abandonment of the F1 series by Redbull’s current engine manufacturer Honda after this season.

However, Redbull and its partner stable Alpha Tauri will also continue the 2022–2024 seasons with Honda engines, as Redbull has acquired Honda technology and produces the necessary power sources itself – this is aided by the fact that F1 has frozen engine development until the end of the 2024 season. From 2025, Redbull will enter the F1 with its completely new own engine.

Redbull also said on Friday that the stable has hired a technical manager for the Mercedes stable Ben Hodgkinson lead the shift towards their own engines.

According to the team, building its own engine is the biggest investment since Redbull entered F1 in 2005.

The current drivers for the Redbull F1 stable are Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez.