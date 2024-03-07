Formula 1 | The Red Bull team dismissed the woman who accused Christian Horner

Talli does not agree to comment on the matter in any way.

Formula the championship team Red Bull has fired its female employee, who accused the team manager Christian Horner of inappropriate behavior.

This is reported by the news agency Reuters, whose sources are the BBC and Sky Sports.

The spokesman for the Red Bull team said that the team does not comment on internal issues. According to media reports, the woman will receive her full salary during the layoff.

Horner should be at the media conference of the International Motor Sports Federation (FIA) in Saudi Arabia from early Thursday evening. It's about a normal media event before an F1 race.

Shelving happened after Horner was cleared of all suspicions against him. Just a day later, an email was leaked that allegedly contained Horner's inappropriate messaging. The authenticity of this has not been confirmed.

The Red Bull team has not agreed to reveal the name of the lawyer who investigated the suspicions related to Horner at the team. The more detailed content of the investigation has not been opened either.

The second round of the Formula One season will be held on Saturday at the Saudi Arabian street circuit.

