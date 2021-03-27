Formula 1 | The radio conversation between Kimi Räikkönen and the race engineer rejoices again: F1 made it more dramatic than it was

The race engineer did not hear Räikkönen’s speeches. It became a longer dialogue.

Formula the classical humor of the ones are Kimi Räikkönen and radio talks with his team’s race engineer. The new season has not even started properly, when Formula1 shared Räikkönen and his race engineer on Twitter Julien Simon-Chautempsin radio talk on Friday free rehearsals in Bahrain.

The duo’s discussion was about the fact that the race engineer did not hear Räikkönen’s speeches.

“Can you hear me now,” Räikkönen asks.

“No, no, I can’t hear you,” the race engineer replies.

“But I can hear you, can’t I,” says Raikkonen.

“Yeah, come to the depot if you can hear me,” the race engineer says.

“You still can’t hear me?” Räikkönen inquires.

“No, I can’t hear you.”

“However, you answer,” Räikkönen says.

Even after this, the conversation continued in the same style for a while longer.

The discussion is commented, among other things, by the current driver in the indycar series Marcus Ericssonthat the conversation sounds more fun than it is.

At this point, race engineer Simon-Chautemps also comes to the fore, saying that Formula 1 has put a bit of a bend straight.

“I saw him press the radio button, but I didn’t hear it. Clever cuts from F1, it looks more dramatic than it used to be, ”says Simon-Chautemps.

Ericsson acknowledges that he thought this was the case.