The 2021 Formula 1 championship faces the third date on its calendar this weekend, with the Portuguese Grand Prix that for the second year will take place in the city of Portimao. Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) stayed on pole this Saturday and long from the top of the grid. His teammate, the British Lewis Hamilton, will start from second place. Meanwhile, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), the main opponent of the seven-time world champion, will start from the third box of the grid.