News in Development
The 2021 Formula 1 championship faces the third date on its calendar this weekend, with the Portuguese Grand Prix that for the second year will take place in the city of Portimao. Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) stayed on pole this Saturday and long from the top of the grid. His teammate, the British Lewis Hamilton, will start from second place. Meanwhile, the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull), the main opponent of the seven-time world champion, will start from the third box of the grid.
The third date of Formula 1 comes with a marked parity between the British Lewis Hamilton, winner with Mercedes on the initial date of the calendar (in Abu Dhabi), and the Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), who has just won the Gran Emilia-Romagna Prize, in Imola.
The Englishman Lewis Hamilton, seven times world champion, leads the championship with 45 points, Verstappen follows with 44 and the third is the Englishman Lando Norris (McLaren) with 27.
The 2021 Formula 1 championship faces the third date on its calendar this weekend, with the Portuguese Grand Prix that for the second year will take place in the city of Portimao.
This event of the highest category of world motorsports will have its epicenter on Sunday, May 2, with the development of the race at the Do Algarve racetrack, which has a length of 4,653 meters and in which 66 laps will be made to complete 306,826 kilometers.
.
#Formula #Portuguese #Grand #Prix #Portimao #minute #minute #live
Leave a Reply