Formula 1 | The popular TV face made a promise that the F1 team can now enjoy

Jeremy Clarkson owed Alpine a debt.

Alpine and the French driver of the stable Esteban Ocon, 26, made quite a splash last Sunday at the F1 race in Monte Carlo. Ocon took third place in the competition.

Ocon’s best finish this season before the Monaco podium was eighth.

Alpine’s entire F1 team earned more than World Championship points for their handsome performance – beers.

A popular TV show Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson63, playfully made a bet on Twitter that if Alpine managed to keep its place in the top three, he would offer the entire team beers.

“Well, Alpine! I’ll buy you all beers if you make it to the podium,” the British TV star wrote.

And the stable did the work as ordered.

After Ocon’s handsome podium spot was secured, he wrote a lopsided emoji in the comments section of Clarkson’s tweet.

Clarkson stood behind his words and announced that he owed the entire team a lot.

“Great, Alpine. I owe you a lot of Hawkstones,” Clarkson continued.

Hawkstone is a beer launched by Clarkson and Cotswold Brewing. The beer is brewed at Clarkson’s farm in Cotswold.

Alpine’s entire team comprises approximately 1,000 employees. When the price of one bottle of Hawkstone is of talkSPORT including about 2.90 euros, Clarkson has to offer the stable a total of about 2,890 euros worth of beer.