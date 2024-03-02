Formula 1 | The opening race of the F1 season ended scandalously – the angry driver drove towards his teammate

The RB team was boiling in the last kilometers of the opening race of the F1 season – and after that.

Japanese style Yuki Tsunoda has come to know as one of the funniest drivers in the F1 circus. Red Bull's protege flies out of his mouth when things don't go the way he wants.

In the Bahrain GP, ​​which opened the new season, Tsunoda's taunting was no longer limited to words.

Tsunoda crossed the finish line with another driver from the RB team Daniel Ricciardo after. In the eighth corner of the cool-down lap, the Japanese dashed into the inner corners in protest and recklessly passed his teammate, who couldn't wait for the catch.

The bend went well wide of Tsunoda. After picking up new speeds, he forced his way right next to Ricciardo's car to the front again.

“What the hell,” Ricciardo yelled into the radio.

Tsunoda's the tantrum was the result of the team order at the end of the race.

The RB team ordered their drivers to change positions when Tsunoda couldn't get past the leading Haas driver About Kevin Magnussen past. Ricciardo had the tire advantage in the situation due to the softer compound.

Tsunoda still let the team hear his praise right away. When, on top of all that, Ricciardo also failed to threaten Magnussen, Tsunoda's laps increased even more.

“He's not fast at all,” Tsunoda shouted as he followed Ricciardo.

According to Ricciardo, the team order should not have come as a surprise to Tsunoda. According to him, it was already clear among the RB team before the race that Ricciardo might use a soft tire compound at the end of the race.

“Let's call it immaturity. He is obviously frustrated with the team order,” Ricciardo said after the race According to the Racefans website.

All in the end, this was all rather insignificant.

The RB drivers and Magnussen, who was in their sights, drove in places 12–14, i.e. practically without any contribution. Points are awarded only to the top ten.