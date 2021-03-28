Formula 1 | The opening race of F1’s bustling driver Mazepin’s career ended in a quick run-out, with direct words from Mika Salo in C More’s broadcast: “It just doesn’t belong there”

Mazepin was not convinced at the opening weekend.

Formula the number one Haas stable entrance driver Nikita Mazepin has attracted attention with its snatches even before the start of the season, and the go-ahead continued in a similar opening race in Bahrain on Sunday.

Mazepin’s, 22, race was really short as he drove out already in the first round.

The exit looked quite special, as the Russian driver driving with his tail drove out in a third bend without disturbing other cars.

“It’s a guy who just doesn’t just belong there,” C Moren’s expert Mika Salo commented on the TV broadcast.

Mazepin spun twice on Saturday time. In addition, he aroused aggravation with his behavior.

According to F1’s “gentlemen’s agreement,” the time trial preparation isn’t skipped just before the start of the lap, but Mazepin did just that: he skipped several drivers, including Sebastian Vettelin, and at the end of the overtaking spun on the track. As a result, also bypassed the last attempt was ruined.

“To be honest, I had never heard of such an agreement, but I will take it into account now,” Mazepin commented.