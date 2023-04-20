Formula 1 | The newspaper published an artificial intelligence-produced interview about Schumacher – the family is considering legal action

Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering a serious brain injury during a family skiing holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Michael Schumacher family is planning legal action against a German weekly newspaper over an AI-produced “interview” with the seven-time Formula 1 world champion.

Schumacher has not been seen in public since suffering a serious brain injury during a family skiing holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

Die Aktuelle magazine published by in its most recent issue, an interview with a picture of a smiling Schumacher. The headline promised that it was Schumacher’s first interview after the accident.

Schumacher’s supposed quotes said that “my life has completely changed [onnettomuuden] after. It was a terrible time for my wife, my children and the whole family”.

“I was injured so badly that I lay for months in a kind of artificial coma, because otherwise my body would not have been able to withstand everything,” Schumacher continued, according to the magazine.

In the end, it turned out that the supposed quotes had been generated by artificial intelligence.

Schumacher’s family is considering legal action. The news agency Reuters and The Guardian.

About the accident since then, Schumacher’s family has protected his privacy. Access to him is limited only to close friends, who cannot share information about his condition.

“We live together at home. We’re doing everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he’s comfortable and just to let him know our family and our bond,” the driver’s wife Corinna Schumacher said in a 2021 Netflix documentary.

“We try to continue as a family, as Michael liked it and still likes it. And we go on with our lives. Private is private. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible. Michael always protected us, and now we protect Michael.”

Schumacher’s son Mick is currently the Mercedes reserve driver in Formula 1 after he lost his place in the Haas team at the end of last season.