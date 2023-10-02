Formula 1 | The new team was accepted into the F1 series

The F1 series is expanding.

Formula a new team is coming to the top, as the international automobile association FIA accepted a former F1 driver Michael Andretti the application of the owned stable to join the royal class.

Next, the Andretti team still needs to get approval from the F1 series. Andretti and the F1 series can now start negotiations.

the president of the FIA by Mohammed Ben Sulayem according to Andretti’s team, the application was the only one that met the necessary selection criteria.

“I congratulate Michael Andretti and his team on a thorough application,” Sulayem said, according to Crash.

Andretti’s the team is called Andretti Formula Racing LLC, but it was previously reported that the large American car manufacturer General Motors would be involved in the formula project.

The name of the F1 team is planned to be Andretti Cadillac.

There are now ten teams running in the F1 series. A US team could join the team in 2025 at the earliest.

Michael Andretti drove in the F1 series for McLaren in 1993. He is the F1 world champion Mario Andretti son.