Formula 1 | The most expensive tickets to the F1 race in Las Vegas put even millionaires in a tight spot

The most expensive tickets to the F1 race in Las Vegas get a 950 square meter suite, meals prepared by a Michelin chef and 12 seats in the stands along the pit lane. But the price adds up to millions.

Las Vegas next year, the formula race will offer ticket packages, the prices of which will probably be in the world record category.

The race is run in November, and for that, a street track will be built in the city, which will run, among other things, along the legendary main street of the casino city, the Strip.

Racingnews-site according to the price of the most expensive ticket package 5 million US dollars, i.e. 4.7 million euros at the current exchange rate.

The price includes accommodation in Caesars Palace Hotel’s most luxurious suite, over 950 square meters, and dinners prepared by a chef awarded with a Michelin star.

For the race itself, 5 million gets 12 top-class VIP packages, which include seats on the pit line, more precisely above the pit pits, and a lap around the track with a former F1 driver before the race.

The Las Vegas street track is being built in the middle of the city.

The package also includes a Rolls-Royce and a driver for the entire race weekend, other entertainment organized by a separate assistant, and private spa services.

If the wallet can’t handle the 5 million dollar ticket packages, then the cheapest three-day tickets to the race cost 500 dollars, i.e. around 470 euros. They include entry on all three days, as well as food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Las Vegas The GP is one of three races held in the United States next season. In addition to the casino city, there is a drive in May in Miami and in October in Austin.

F1 races have been held in Las Vegas before Four times between 1981 and 1984.

The most famous among Finns is the 1982 competition, where Keke Rosberg drove fifth and secured his world championship.