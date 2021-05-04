Formula 1 | The Monaco F1 race at the end of May will be open to 7,500 spectators

Viewers from elsewhere must present the result of a negative corona test already at the border of the principality.

May 7,500 spectators will be admitted to the Monaco F1 race on the 23rd.

Viewers from elsewhere must present the result of a negative corona test already at the border of the principality. The test order does not apply to Monaco people living and working there.

Monaco GP is the Fifth race of the F1 season. Last year, the race failed to run due to a coronavirus pandemic. According to the organizers, 4,000 tickets have been sold so far for this year’s competition. Only 3,000 spectators will have access to Friday’s free practice.

Monaco is one of the most legendary races in the F1 series. The Monaco gp was first driven in 1929.