Formula 1: the millionaire it costs to ‘vibrate’ with the Red Bull champion car

Few people fulfill the dream of driving one of the Formula 1 cars. In Colombia, motorsport lovers who have been able to do so can count on one hand. However, in the last few hours, the champion team, Red Bull, opened the possibility for fans of Max Verstappen and ‘Checo’ Pérez to do it at least in a simulator. Of course, it is available to those who can pay for the privilege.

What it costs to ‘pilot’ the RB18

“We are delighted to have co-created a unique racing simulation experience that puts drivers in the cockpit of the championship-winning RB18,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. .

“Driving a Formula 1 car is something that most of us can only dream about, but this simulator is the closest thing to reality,” he added about the simulator, which, according to what has been learned, has a cost of 120,000 dollars, that is, close to 500 million Colombian pesos.

Red Bull x Memento Exclusives, have released a simulator inspired by the RB18 winner, with 2 editions: “The Champions Edition” and “The Race Edition”, Manufactured with the process of an F1. It can be yours for £99,999 ( RE) OR £74,999 (CE) $2,263,51.36 MXN 💸 😅 pic.twitter.com/t9BjE3zZxz — F1 Kat 🏁 (@KatiiaMunguia) March 14, 2023

