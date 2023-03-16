Thursday, March 16, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1: the millionaire it costs to ‘vibrate’ with the Red Bull champion car

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 16, 2023
in Sports
0
Formula 1: the millionaire it costs to ‘vibrate’ with the Red Bull champion car


close

max verstappen

max verstappen

Photo:

Rodrigo Arangua. AFP

max verstappen

The industry opens the option to feel the adrenaline of Max Verstappen and ‘Checo’ Pérez.

Few people fulfill the dream of driving one of the Formula 1 cars. In Colombia, motorsport lovers who have been able to do so can count on one hand. However, in the last few hours, the champion team, Red Bull, opened the possibility for fans of Max Verstappen and ‘Checo’ Pérez to do it at least in a simulator. Of course, it is available to those who can pay for the privilege.

See also  Milan, Yonghong Li obtains the kidnapping of 364 million Elliott

What it costs to ‘pilot’ the RB18

“We are delighted to have co-created a unique racing simulation experience that puts drivers in the cockpit of the championship-winning RB18,” Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said. .

“Driving a Formula 1 car is something that most of us can only dream about, but this simulator is the closest thing to reality,” he added about the simulator, which, according to what has been learned, has a cost of 120,000 dollars, that is, close to 500 million Colombian pesos.

More news

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

See also  24h Le Mans Virtual / Red Line wins even without Verstappen | FormulaPassion.it

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Formula #millionaire #costs #vibrate #Red #Bull #champion #car

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
‘Hamilton is considering a move to Ferrari’

'Hamilton is considering a move to Ferrari'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result