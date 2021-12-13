Formula 1 | The Mercedes team is considering another complaint about the final solution for the F1 season

On Sunday, the stable expressed its intention to appeal the rejection of its protest. It now has 96 hours to operate.

Formula Mercedes team wins number one manufacturer’s championship in 2021 to consider one more complaint about final decision in F1 season, motorsport news site Motorsport said on Sunday night.

Mercedes filed two protests after the race, both of which were rejected. A spokesman for the stable said Autosport said the stable on Sunday night expressed its intention to appeal the rejection decision.

The announcement means that Mercedes now has 96 hours to decide whether to lodge a complaint with the FIA’s own to the Court of Appeal ICA (International Court of Appeal).

The competition jury was responsible for handling Sunday’s protests. Mercedes filed two protests after Abu Dhabi gp, one over winning race and becoming world champion for drivers Max Verstappen activities. The second was the FIA.

Verstappen went Lewis Hamilton alongside a safety car on the track. In its second protest, Mercedes questioned the race director Michael Masin a decision that not all cars had to be in their seats when the safety car left.

If Mercedes decides to appeal the jury’s decision, the appeal concerns the latter, ie the continuation of the race after the safety car. Autosport said there was no appeal against the rejection of Verstappen’s protest.

Verstappen secured the drivers ’world championship by passing Hamilton’s Abu Dhabi gp in the final round.

The FIA ​​released the final results of the race after handling the protest filed by Mercedes, but said the complaint was still possible.