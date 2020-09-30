Formula 1 | The Mercedes manager says the team protected Bottas ’victory, even if Hamilton wanted to do otherwise

Valtteri Bottas took advantage of Lewis Hamilton’s problems in Sochi and took his second race victory of the season.

Bottas ’task in the race was facilitated by Hamilton’s problems in time, which forced the six-time world champion to go to the race with soft tires when Bottas had medium-hard ones.

In addition, Hamilton received a ten-second time penalty for starting practice in a forbidden place.

Director of Railways Operations, Mercedes Andrew Shovlin opened the course of events in the stable on video on wednesday.

Start-up exercises got to do after the depot on the right side of the track. Hamilton asked if he could do the exercises a little further.

The idea was to find a place where there wouldn’t be as much rubber on the track as it would better match the grip of the actual starting grid.

“We told Lewis that it’s okay to go a little further to do start-up exercises. We didn’t think he would go that long. There was a misunderstanding. ”

In the race Hamilton, who was driving with soft tires, was the first to come to the depot due to tire wear. However, Brit would have wanted to continue on the track longer so that Bottas would not have gotten the advantage of driving on medium-hard tires.

“Lewis said the tires were okay. The first time we let him continue because he was at a good pace. ”

“However, a soft tire wears out very quickly and we can see it from the temperatures we measure from the car. We knew the tire was coming to an end. ”

Shovlin says the continuation would have caused problems for both Hamilton and Bottas. Hamilton was burdened with a ten-second time penalty that he had to suffer in a depot stop.

“It wasn’t worth him to continue on the track, because with the slowdown, there would have been only more cars to overtake after the depot stop.”

“If Lewis’ pace had slowed, Valtteri would have caught him, and Verstappen could have gotten to a position where he would have passed Valtter by making a depot stop earlier.”

“We always want to protect the victory of the stable. Continuing Lewis on the track would have jeopardized Valtter’s race. ”

Shovlin finally praises Bottas for his convincing driving.

“He drove well and took care of its tires. He was careful (with those to be overtaken in the round), but worked hard to get to that position. ”

