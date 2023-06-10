Formula 1 | The management of the F1 series is planning to make the cars lighter

For example, F1 driver George Russell has expressed his concern about the safety of heavy formula cars.

Formula The management of the first teams and the FIA ​​wants to make formula cars lighter than they are in the future.

In 2026, new engine rules will be introduced in the F1 series, and with them, the leading figures of the series see an opportunity for a change in the weight of the cars, says the autosport website Autosport.

Currently, the minimum weight of F1 series cars is 798 kilograms. It is more than 200 kilograms more than in 2008, which is due to, for example, new security systems and batteries.

“One thing I would like to see in the future is very clear. We need lighter cars”, the FIA ​​president Mohammed Ben Sulayem says to Autosport.

“It will be difficult to achieve, but everyone wants it. I’m working for it, because my background is on the rally car side, where nothing is worse than a heavy car,” he continues.

Also CEO of the F1 series Stefano Domenicali is on the same lines.

“As you know, with hybrid engines and batteries, cars weigh more and more all the time, and that’s not really part of the nature of formula one. So the subject must be discussed,” says Domenicali.

Autosport according to several F1 drivers are concerned about whether the cars will be safe if they are made ever heavier. For example, Mercedes George Russell expressed concern earlier this year.

He compares crashing with current cars to being hit by a bus, while for lighter cars, he uses the Smart car brand, known for small cars, as a point of comparison.

“If cars are made heavier and stronger, we will eventually end up in a situation where heavier is no longer safer,” says Russell.