Formula 1 | The Guardian: McLaren CEO suspects no guarantee of Hamilton’s continuation in Formula One

According to the director of the McLaren team, it is very possible that Lewis Hamilton will end his F1 career.

The Guardian magazine says McLaren stable CEO Zak Brown is skepticalthat there is no guarantee that Lewis Hamilton will continue in the formulas.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he stopped. No one should be sure he will continue. We should not ignore his frustration and anger. Maybe he hasn’t made a decision yet and he’s taking all his time now to be sure of his decision. Once the decision is made, it is made, ”Zak Brown said of The Guardian.

New President of the International Motorsport Federation Mohammed Ben Sulayem has already met the head of the Mercedes team Toto Wolffin to discuss what happened in the last race of the season.

F1 race director Michael Masi decided in the final race that not all cars had to return to their respective places before the safety car left the track. Only Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen the cars in between passed the safety car and went to their seats. The safety car had time to leave the track a fair lap before the finish and thus the cars were able to race as a result of Verstappen overtaking Hamilton with their fresh tires and driving to the championship.

McLaren Director Brown stressed the importance of the report, but he believed the events of the last race were a wrong decision rather than a calculated act against Hamilton.

“They have to show that it works so that it doesn’t happen again, but I don’t think it was a malicious decision,” Brown said.