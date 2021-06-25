Formula 1 | The Formula One race calendar was completed on Midsummer’s Eve – Turkey takes Singapore’s place

With Friday’s decision, Turkey will return to this year’s calendar. It was due to hold a competition as early as June 13th.

Motorsport the royal class formula one race calendar was completed on midsummer eve after the series announced replacement for Singapore gp canceled in the autumn.

Singapore will be replaced by Turkey, which was first promoted to Canada as the organizer of the race on June 13 in the program and later relegated.

The cancellation was due to travel restrictions in both Canada and Turkey due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey gp’s new competition date is October 3rd. The timing is the same as for the canceled Singapore gp.

Turkey will hold the race a week after the Russian GP and a week before the Japanese race.

“We are confident that we can travel to the next race according to our strict safety protocol,” the F1 series explained.

“The formula community will continue to travel through strict and safe travel measures. We have conducted more than 44,000 corona tests this season, 27 of which have been positive. In addition, a significant portion of the F1 community has been vaccinated, and we are confident that it will be possible for everyone by the end of the summer. ”

The Formula One World Championship series continues on Midsummer weekend with the Styrian gp race and a week later with the Austrian gp. Both races are run in Austria on the Spielberg track.