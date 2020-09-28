Formula 1 | The FIA ​​knocked out Lewis Hamilton’s claims about the chase: “The door is always open”

Lewis Hamilton does not accept the penalties he has received for a practice training in the wrong place.

International Director of the F1 Championships of the Finnish Sports Association (FIA) Michael Masi knock out Lewis Hamilton allegations that F1 is “trying to stop” him. According to Mas, the judges of Sunday’s Sochi competition, among others Mika Salo, just followed the rules, Formula 1 says on its website.

The Sochi F1 race got a surprising turn even before the race started, as Hamilton received two five-second penalties after doing the starting practice in the pit lane. Initially, Hamilton also received two penalty points, but these were later revoked.

Hamilton thought the punishments were ridiculous.

“If Lewis wants to raise some issue, I have said it to him in the past and said all drivers several times, the door is always open,” Masi says.

“I like to discuss anything, but from the FIA’s point of view, we are the competition authority overseeing the rules.”

Hamilton according to other lines there have been no problems to practice at the place corresponding to the departure. According to the machine, the different tracks are not comparable.

“The starting practice place is, of course, track-specific, so in every other race, Lewis and the other drivers have complied with the requirements set by the race management,” says Masi.

“We set the departure training location so that it is safe for all drivers and also so that everyone is aware of what is really going on.”

Due to time penalties, Hamilton lost the chance to win the race driven by a teammate Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton finished third. He still went too Max Verstappen.