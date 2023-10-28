Formula 1 | The Ferraris took the front row in the Mexican race

Charles Leclerc’s first place in qualifying was a surprise.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took the pole position for the Formula 1 Mexico race in Saturday’s qualifying. His teammate Carlos Sainz was second by 0.067 seconds.

Red Bull World Champion Max Verstappen was third fastest, but he is one of several drivers who were still being investigated after qualifying for a possible pit stop.

Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas was ninth.

Leclerc’s pole position can be considered a big surprise, as Verstappen had been the best in all three free practice sessions. Leclerc, on the other hand, couldn’t even fit into the top ten in the last practice.