Formula 1 | The feat of the F1 driver is amazing – he grabbed a shovel and helped the victims of the flood disaster in Italy

Yuki Tsunoda helps people clean up after the giant flood in Faenza.

Formula circus has moved to Italy. This weekend’s program was supposed to include the Emilia-Romagna GP, which would have been run on the legendary Imola track. However, the race had to be cancelled.

The reason for the cancellation is the natural disaster that hit the area this week: Italy’s worst flood in a hundred years.

Of course, the ugly situation has not gone unnoticed by the F1 drivers either. AlphaTauri’s Japanese wheel turner Yuki Tsunoda has generously offered his help to the local people. He has been seen cleaning up the aftermath of the disaster in Faenza and asking for help for those affected by the damage.

The first time he wrote about it on Twitter was on Tuesday, on Wednesday he appealed to people and asked the locals for help.

“After a rough night, the city is badly damaged: dust, mud and the smell of petrol are everywhere. People are now struggling to find food and shelter as many were evacuated from their own homes. Please, I appreciate all the ways in which you can be of help, Tsunoda wrote and accompanied the text with a photo and video of the city’s bank account,” where donations can be directed.

Tsunoda’s the help offered was not just at the level of asking. The accounts of the F1 series published pictures on both Twitter and Instagram, in which the Japanese has taken action and cleans the streets of mud with a shovel.

“Yuki Tsunoda and his AlphaTauri teammates have been helping with the cleaning work in Faenza,” reads the caption with heart emojis.

Tsunoda has received a lot of praise for his good work. The comment fields of all social media publications have been filled with respectful glowing and hearts.

Because The GP of Emilia-Romagna was cancelled, next in the program of the World Series is the traditional race in Monaco.

A race will be held at the Grand Duchy’s track in a week from the 26th to the 28th. May.