Formula 1 | The F1 team plans to sue its young driver

The F1 team Alpine is demanding millions in compensation for the nicking of its driver Oscar Piastr. Piastri denied that he will drive an Alpine car next season, even though the team announced so.

F1 team Alpine plans to take its controversy to the driver Oscar Piastri with up to the Supreme Court, news agency Reuters tells.

The controversy started when Alpine announced a week ago that it had hired Piastr, who had been a test driver, as its race driver for next season. Just two hours after the announcement was published, the 21-year-old Piastri wrote on his own Twitter account that the news was not true.

“Without my consent, Alpine has published a statement that I will drive in their team next year. This is not true. I have not signed a contract with Alpine for the 2023 season. I will not ride in their team next year,” he wrote at the time.

Alpine team manager Otmar Szafnauer told Reuters that the team is seeking millions in compensation from the court for the nicking of its driver.

“We are 90 percent sure we will take the case to the Supreme Court,” Szafnauer said.

“If Piastr’s license is only valid for Alpine, and suddenly he says that he doesn’t drive with us but has a year on the side, you have to apply for compensation.”

The young Australian driver is a graduate of Alpine’s junior academy and has been under contract with the team for the past four seasons.

Piastri is rumored for next season for McLaren Daniel Ricciardo as a substitute.