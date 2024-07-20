Formula 1 | The F1 star made a costly mistake again, McLaren took over the front row after a 12-year break

Formula 1|Sergio Perez drove into the wall during the Hungarian GP qualifying. The McLaren team took over the front row.

20.7. 18:28 | Updated 20.7. 18:29

Red Bull by Sergio Perez difficulties continue.

Perez, 34, spun into the wall in the first session of qualifying for the Hungarian GP when he lost control of his car in the middle sector of the track after driving over wet cobbles. The Mexican’s car crashed violently into the wall and was badly damaged.

Perez missed the opening section of qualifying for the fourth time in the last six race weekends.

The veteran driver had a decent start to the F1 season and was on the podium four times in the first five races of the season.

In the seven GPs since then, Perez has taken points in only four races, having been fourth once, seventh once and eighth twice.

In the World Series, Perez is sixth and a whopping 147 points behind his teammate Max Verstappenwhich leads the World Series.

Perez received a two-year contract extension in June. However, according to media reports, Red Bull has a termination clause in the contract.

For example, Motorsport.com has reported from its sources that the team could cancel the contract if Perez is more than a hundred points behind Verstappen during the summer break or at the end of the season.

Red Bull driver promise Liam Lawson recently tested Red Bull’s car this season at Silverstone. A New Zealander is, for example The Race according to the information, the strongest candidate to replace Perez already in the middle of this season.

Valtteri Bottas was the tenth fastest in the opening section of qualifying on his Sauber.

The big surprise was Mercedes of George Russell finishing 17th.

In the end, Bottas was 12th in qualifying. He was less than a tenth away from the triple section. A stable mate Zhou Guanyu was again far behind in qualifying, 18th.

In the final moments of the third section, we saw another fierce outing, as well as Red Bull’s second team RB Yuki Tsunoda slammed his car into the wall.

The front row was occupied by McLaren by Lando Norris under. You start from the second starting square Oscar Piastri ahead of Red Bull’s Verstappen and Ferrari Carlos Sainz.

The last time McLaren took the first two starting grids in the F1 race was in 2012, when the team’s drivers were world champions Lewis Hamilton and Jenson Button.