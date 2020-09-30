Formula 1 | The F1 series glowed with Räikkönen’s patience: “Good things happen to those who wait”

Räikkönen’s pass from Nicholas Latif garnered praise.

Alpha Romeon Kimi Raikkonen failed to accrue his points on Sunday in the Russian race, but the man ‘s grips still garnered praise.

Räikkönen left the last square in the race and was the 14th on the checkered flag.

Alfa Romeo’s momentum was never enough to fight for points, but one performance got incense on the F1 Series Intagram account.

Räikkönen passed Williams Nicholas Latifin in the ninth round, and the patience of the 40-year-old Finn garnered praise.

“Good things happen to those who wait. Kimi showed off his experience and waited for the right moment to strike, ”the video states.

Raikkonen has only scored points this season when he was ninth in Mugello, Italy.

The next opportunity to accrue points is on October 11 at the Nürbugring in Germany.