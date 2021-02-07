Formula 1 | The F1 judge recalled the verdict that brought Kimi Räikkönen the prize: “One of the most difficult decisions ever”

Mika Salo played an important role in the jury’s decision that caused the storm in the US gp.

F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen has been involved in many, including one of the most spectacular F1 events of recent years, during his tremendous Formula 1 career. The third place of Räikkönen, who drove the US gp and Ferrari in October 2017, is remembered for the drama of the last round, which brought According to motorsport F1 judge To Garry Connelly “One of the most difficult decisions of a career”.

Red Bullin Max Verstappen drove in the race over the finish line in third after passing Räikkönen in third in the last bend of the race. However, after the race, Verstappen received a five-second time penalty, which raised Räikkönen to third. Been on the race jury Mika Salo had noticed how Verstappen had straightened off the track as he passed, and a time penalty swept from it.

Verstappen’s overtaking raised admiration and the judges ’decision was heavily criticized, especially on social media.

“Verstappen did a great job, overtaking Räikkönen to remember third in the final corner of the race. We had Mika Salo [ex-ajaja]as a judge, and Mika is very quick to spot events on the track. He told us [muille tuomareille] right away that while Max’s performance was great, this was about a meter off the track. So he left the track to pass. And we looked at the situation and it was obvious, ”Connelly recalls moments just over three years ago.

“The decision was difficult, because we had to take the third place from Max and replace him with the podium Kimi Räikkönen. And huh the criticism we got. We were the number one enemy of the nation [Verstappenin kotimaassa] In the Netherlands as well as among Red Bull fans around the world. And many more. ”

F1 judges Connelly, who recalled the incident at a remote meeting on Saturday, stressed to his fellow judges that decisions must always take into account the driver affected by the situation. Even if the general public does not always agree.

“We looked at the situation from the angle that another driver had lost his rightful place because Max wouldn’t have been able to overtake Kim if he had followed the rules. And the rule is simple: you can’t skip by hooking off the track, you can’t leave the track and benefit from it. And this was a fundamental advantage, he rose from fourth to third. ”

“So when it comes to a difficult decision, of course you are sorry for the person being punished. But there are other actors to think about. ”

According to Connelly, that incident and his involvement in it leaves an “eternal stamp”. Still, nothing regrets him in the decision.

“It was one of the most difficult decisions ever in my and my colleagues’ careers. I still believe we made the right decision. And if you are asking Max Verstappenilta now, I’m pretty sure that he will agree. “