Last Friday, February 24, the fifth season of the Netflix series premiered ‘Drive to survive’which explores what is lived inside the different teams and in the paddock of the Formula 1. And while it is true that, at times, the series over-dramatizes what happens, it also gives away great moments of “intimacy” for drivers, team managers, etc.

One of the moments that has gone viral on social media was a discussion between Toto Wolffdirector of Mercedes, and Christian Hornerhead of the Red Bull team, in which Sergio ‘Checo’ Perez It ended up related, because the director of the German team gave the Mexican an example.

Mercedes was one of the teams that suffered the most from porpoising in 2022. Photo: EFE

It is in chapter 2 of the series that this moment was revealed, during a meeting between team leaders to discuss the issue of ‘porpoising’, a problem that affected Mercedes in the early part of the season. That is why Wolff, in said meeting, pointed out the risks to the safety of the pilots.

And although the rest of the directors tried to calm the Austrian, even Horner suggested that it be discussed without the cameras (in reference to Netflix), Toto kept on. It was when the director of the Silver Arrows interrupted Mattia Binottothen head of Ferrarithat the Red Bull also exploded.

Horner was the one who argued with Wolff the most in that meeting. Photo: EFE

“Change your car! If you have a problem change your damn car!” he yelled. horner Wolff, who then referred to Pérez Mendoza. “Then you change your car, because Checo has said that he is screwed!” Something that his British colleague denied. “No, he hasn’t said it! He talks to my pilots,” said the one in Grid Bull.

“Checo has done it, it’s recorded. I have it, I’ve printed it,” insisted the man from Mercedes, while Horner closed with “Very good.” The discussion ended with the intervention of Stefano DomenicalliCEO of Formula 1, who said he would discuss with the FIA the matter and ended with a “time to get back on track”.

We recommend you read

Behind this, gunther steinerdirector of Haas, He gave the touch of “humor” to the moment, by answering “time to go bounce”. Offstage and in statements to the documentary, Steiner said he didn’t know how much of that discussion was spectacle, but that they “were accusing everyone of wanting to hurt people, which they weren’t, but you know, we’re not murderers.” “.