Formula 1 | The confusing moments of last autumn will not be repeated – F1 rewrote the rule of shortened races

Max Verstappen secured the world championship in the Japanese GP last year, but he didn’t know it himself immediately after the race.

Formula the first world championship was decided in the fall of 2022 after special stages, when Max Verstappen secured the title without even knowing it.

In order to avoid similar situations, F1 has now rewritten its rules related to shortened races, the news agency Reuters reports.

Verstappen won the Japanese GP held last October, but believed that full points would not be awarded in the race, as it was clearly undersized.

The race was stopped due to rain after only two laps for more than two hours. In the end, 28 laps were driven, while the planned number of laps was 53.

Verstappen still denied the prize distribution while waiting to be world champion.

International the FIA’s interpretation of the rules was even last season that if the race is stopped and cannot be continued, half the points for the race will be awarded. If the race is continued after an interruption, full points are normally awarded.

Now, according to Reuters, an addition has been made to the rules, which ensures that fewer points are awarded for shortened races, even if the races do not end in suspension.

Verstappen, 25, secured his second world championship at the end of a special race. He would have won the World Championship by a landslide, even if Japan had been awarded half the points, because after that race, Verstappen won three of the four remaining races.

The Dutchman driving for Red Bull collected a total of 454 points, while Ferrari, who finished second in the World Series Charles Leclerc the score was 308 points.