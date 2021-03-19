Formula 1 | The competitor praises Räikkö: “Kimi looked very, very fast”

George Russell of Williams considers Alfa Romeo to be the biggest surprise of the Bahrain tests.

Alpha Romeo was well on his way to Bahrain’s F1 tests last weekend, as will Williams’ driver. George Russell.

Williams and Alfa are fighting for the same places in advance plans, and Russell says he is quite convinced of Alfa going.

Alfa Romeo and Alpha Tauri recorded the highest number of laps in the tests at 422. Kimi Raikkonen drove as many as 166 laps on the last day of the test and was the fourth fastest in the whole group.

Räikkönen was cautiously optimistic after the tests, and Russell sees Alfa taking a step forward from last year.

“Kimi looked very, very fast. I need to look at the data a little more closely, but I would say they were the biggest surprise, ”Russell said Crash.net by.

“I can’t say where we’re compared to them because I was only 1.5 hours on the track, but Kimi looked really fast.”