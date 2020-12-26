No Result
Formula 1 | The collaboration between the Mercedes duo still works: Lewis Hamilton praised Valtteri Bota as a gentleman

December 26, 2020
Hamilton won 11 races last season.

With Mercedes Won the Formula 1 World Championship Lewis Hamilton says that Valtteri Bottas there is no need to justify their own driving performance in 2020.

In an interview on the Autosport website Hamilton said that in time, stable teammates were very close to each other. Hamilton, who won 11 races and won his seventh world championship, made it quite clear in his comments that the Finn will continue to be his favorite teammate in the future.

“As I’ve said before, is not easy when you have two equally strong riders in the garage. It means a constant struggle, both physically and mentally, ”Hamilton said.

“It’s awesome that even though we fight hard on the track, we’re able to work off the track like gentlemen. I think it speaks to his nature and personality as a person. ”

Hamilton said he’s confident Bottas will be even better next season and he needs to come up with ways to evolve further.

Bottas drove second in the drivers ’World Championship again.

