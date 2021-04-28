Formula 1 | The Canadian F1-gp will again not run – Turkey will place on the June calendar

The venue for the seventh World Championship event of the F1 season will change.

Formula 1 announced on Wednesday that the venue for the seventh World Cup of the season will change. On June 13, the Canadian gp will be canceled and replaced by the Turkish gp.

According to F1, the travel restrictions and quarantine regulations in place in Canada caused by the coronavirus do not allow for a Canadian race. The Canadian gp racing in Montreal did not drive last year either. F1 announced that tickets for both last year and this year will be valid for next year’s race.

Turkey returned to the F1 calendar after a nine-year hiatus last November. Lewis Hamilton secured the seventh world championship of his career in Istanbul.

“We are certainly disappointed that we cannot get to Canada. But we are excited that Turkey will host the gp race in 2021. Last year’s race was awesome and the track offers some great fighting moments, ”F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated.

The F1 season continues this weekend with Portuguese gp. Turkey will be driven before in Spain (9 May), Monaco (23 May) and Azerbaijan (6 June).