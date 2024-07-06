Formula 1 | The British drivers celebrated with a triple win in qualifying – Bottas lost to his teammate

Formula 1|Valtteri Bottas was 16th.

6.7. 22:11

British drivers wowed their home crowd on Saturday in the Formula 1 World Series time trial in Silverstone, England. The British drivers took the gassed Mercedes to the pole position of George Russell leading to a triple win.

Lewis Hamilton completed Mercedes’ success after being just 0.2 seconds slower than runner-up Russell. McLaren was third Lando Norris.

World Championship leader Red Bull Max Verstappen was fourth on Silverstone’s rain-threatened track. The triple victory in the time trial was the first for British drivers since 1968.

Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas already qualified in the first driving period after dropping to 16th. He lost to his team mate in qualifying for the first time this season To Zhou Guanyu.

“It’s a shame that I couldn’t improve my time in the last round,” Bottas, who drove the 11 previous races of the season without World Championship points, told V Sport.