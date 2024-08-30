Formula 1 | The 18-year-old F1 promise hit the wall immediately

Formula 1|Kimi Antonelli’s training ended in a short one.

Italian Kimi Antonelli debut at the wheel of a Mercedes F1 car did not go as expected. Antonelli, 18, drove violently out in front of his home crowd during free practice for the Monza race on Friday.

Antonelli managed to drive only ten minutes before he lost control of his car and crashed into the tire wall at the Parabolica corner. Before his exit, Antonelli had driven the fastest lap in practice.

Autosport tells the youth about his curses and apologizing for what happened on the team radio. He survived the run-out uninjured.

“Everything is fine, Kimi. Everything is fine,” the Mercedes team manager Toto Wolff comforted the youth

Antonelli drove at Monza on Friday of George Russell in place of. The Italian teenager is expected to be Mercedes’ second F1 driver next season.

Team manager Wolff “slipped” Antonelli’s contract in a way already in connection with the Dutch competition in front of the international media.

“I want to work with George and Kim,” Wolff stated, referring to Russell and Antonelli, who will continue in the team.

The team’s current second driver Lewis Hamilton will move to the Ferrari F1 team next season.