Max Verstappen wrote history on Sunday with his victory at the Zandvoort circuit. The world champion recorded his ninth win in a row and was level with Sebastian Vettel. But will he also get the record alone? That will become clear this weekend, when the Italian Grand Prix is on the program. Here you can read what time you should be ready for the TV, or for our live blogs.
