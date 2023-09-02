Max Verstappen wrote history on Sunday with his victory at the Zandvoort circuit. The world champion recorded his ninth win in a row and was level with Sebastian Vettel. But will he also get the record alone? That will become clear this weekend, when the Italian Grand Prix is ​​on the program. Here you can read what time you should be ready for the TV, or for our live blogs.

