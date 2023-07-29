The last Formula 1 weekend before the summer break takes place in Belgium, on the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. This weekend is packed with action, with qualifying today and the sprint race on Saturday. We have listed the most important times for the Belgian Grand Prix for you.

As of today, Verstappen continues his hunt for the most wins by a driver in a row. That record is now held by Sebastian Vettel with nine consecutive victories. For the Dutchman, the counter is seven after the Grand Prix of Hungary. Verstappen and Red Bull can also further improve the record for most wins for the same team, which they stole from McLaren last week at Spa. The counter for Red Bull is now at twelve.

Last year Verstappen drove a great catch-up race at Spa, where he started fourteenth after replacing parts on the engine. After one lap he was already eighth and after eighteen laps he took the lead. The Dutchman then dominated and did not relinquish control. It was his second victory at Spa. See also French Secretary of State accused of rape in gynecology practice

At the Spa-Francorchamps circuit, where rain is expected this weekend, Michael Schumacher holds the record with six victories. Lewis Hamilton won a Grand Prix there four times.

Check all starting times below

Saturday:

12.00: Sprint shootout

4:30 pm: Sprint race

Result, position and program

View the results of this year’s grands prix, the position in the general classification and the program for the rest of the season here.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.



See also Effects of NATO membership | Mika Aaltola: NATO's fifth article has never been challenged - This is what the much talked about article is about

Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.