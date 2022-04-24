Monday, April 25, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Team manager apologizes to Lewis Hamilton for “unfit car” even though teammate drove fourth

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Hamilton finished 13th in the Imola race on Sunday.

Mercedes the early season in the F1 World Championships has been quite painful, and the fourth race of the season in Imola, Italy, did not bring any change for the better.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ran the entire race sensationally outside the points and the checkered flag finally swung to mark 13th place.

Team Manager Toto Wolff briefly spoke with Hamilton on stable radio after the race ended.

“I’m sorry about what kind of car you have to drive. I know the car is unfit to drive. This is not the result we deserve. Let’s move on, but there was fierce competition,” Wolff said.

Sure is that Hamilton’s car was not competitive, but “unfit to drive” sounds like an exaggeration. Especially when a teammate George Russell drove fourth in the race.

The team captain’s words hardly comforted Hamilton, who has lost any chance of success this season, even though there are still 18 races left to run.

#Formula #Team #manager #apologizes #Lewis #Hamilton #unfit #car #teammate #drove #fourth

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Oligarchs Researchers: The Finnish elite should not have gone so far in cooperating with the oligarchs

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.