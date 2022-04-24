Formula 1 | Team manager apologizes to Lewis Hamilton for “unfit car” even though teammate drove fourth

Hamilton finished 13th in the Imola race on Sunday.

Mercedes the early season in the F1 World Championships has been quite painful, and the fourth race of the season in Imola, Italy, did not bring any change for the better.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton ran the entire race sensationally outside the points and the checkered flag finally swung to mark 13th place.

Team Manager Toto Wolff briefly spoke with Hamilton on stable radio after the race ended.

“I’m sorry about what kind of car you have to drive. I know the car is unfit to drive. This is not the result we deserve. Let’s move on, but there was fierce competition,” Wolff said.

Sure is that Hamilton’s car was not competitive, but “unfit to drive” sounds like an exaggeration. Especially when a teammate George Russell drove fourth in the race.

The team captain’s words hardly comforted Hamilton, who has lost any chance of success this season, even though there are still 18 races left to run.