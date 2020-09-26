Formula 1 | Swiss newspaper: Kimi Räikkönen continues his F1 career

Official information is expected next week.

Alpha Romeo gets to enjoy Kimi Räikkönen services also next year, the Swiss newspaper reported Blick.

Räikkönen’s two-year contract expires this season, but according to Blick, a Finn who will soon be 41 years old will continue in the stable also in 2021.

“After the Sochi race, fans and the media can expect hot news from Hinwil (home of Alfa Romeo). Kimi Räikkönen will also drive Alfa Sauber in the 2021 season, ”the magazine writes.

According to the newspaper, the deadline for Räikkönen’s extension decision was 15 September, and the decision has therefore been made. Official announcement is expected by the end of September.

Blick also confirms previous speculation that the German legend Michael Schumacherin son Mick Schumacher would be a strong candidate for another Alfa Romeo car.

According to Blick, Schumacher would be able to drive Alfa’s F1 car on Friday, October 9, in connection with the German race at the Nürburgring.

He was the first in Finland to write about Blick’s Räikkönen news Evening paper.