Formula 1 | Surprise turn: The jury canceled Hamilton’s penalty points

Hamilton was punished for starting exercises in the wrong place.

Sochi The F1 race jury has canceled Mercedes To Lewis Hamilton penalty points awarded.

Hamilton was fined 5 + 5 seconds for starting practice in the no-go area. At the same time, he was awarded two penalty points, raising Hamilton’s total balance to ten. 12 penalty points brought one race to the ban.

However, the jury withdrew its sentence on Sunday night. Instead, Mercedes was fined € 25,000.

“The jury learned that the team had instructed the driver to perform the start drills in a place that was prohibited,” the press release said.

The jury had listened to a radio conversation between Hamilton and the stable on the subject before the sentence was overturned.