Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Formula 1 | Surprise turn: The jury canceled Hamilton’s penalty points

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 27, 2020
in World
0

Hamilton was punished for starting exercises in the wrong place.

Sochi The F1 race jury has canceled Mercedes To Lewis Hamilton penalty points awarded.

Hamilton was fined 5 + 5 seconds for starting practice in the no-go area. At the same time, he was awarded two penalty points, raising Hamilton’s total balance to ten. 12 penalty points brought one race to the ban.

However, the jury withdrew its sentence on Sunday night. Instead, Mercedes was fined € 25,000.

“The jury learned that the team had instructed the driver to perform the start drills in a place that was prohibited,” the press release said.

The jury had listened to a radio conversation between Hamilton and the stable on the subject before the sentence was overturned.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Related Posts

Next Post

Gorbachev warned against the desire to win the conflict in Karabakh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In