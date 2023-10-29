Sunday, October 29, 2023
Formula 1 | Superior to Verstappen's record: 16 wins in one season

October 29, 2023
in World Europe
0
Formula 1 | Superior to Verstappen’s record: 16 wins in one season

Verstappen has gone winless in just three races.

Red Bull Max Verstappen drove to victory, as usual, when the fourth and last race of the season, the Mexican GP, ​​was run in Formula One.

The victory is Verstappen’s 16th of the season, and he broke the F1 record for wins in a single season he set last year. Verstappen has gone winless in just three races this season.

He drove a Mercedes in second place in the race Lewis Hamiltonthird was Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc. Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas was the 14th

