Formula 1 | Super transfer confirmed: Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes

Mercedes confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will leave the team after this season.

Formula Ones superstar Lewis Hamilton the transfer from Mercedes to Ferrari is certain, the German team confirms in X.

Mercedes said in its publication that Hamilton, 39, will leave the team after the 2024 season. According to the German team, Hamilton used the termination option in his contract.

British coach will transfer to Ferrari after the coming season.

The Italian team released its own statement 12 minutes after Mercedes confirmed Hamilton's departure.

Ferrari said Hamilton will join the Maranello reds on a “multi-year contract”.

Moments after Ferrari's announcement, one of the team's current drivers, Carlos Sainz said on his own X account that he will leave Ferrari after the upcoming season.

– There is a long season ahead, and as always, I will give my all to the team. News about my future will be published in time, Sainz revealed.

Another Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc recently signed a long extension contract with the team, i.e. from the 2025 season onwards, Ferrari's driver duo will be Hamilton–Leclerc.

Ferrari was after Hamilton already last year, but at that time he decided to take Mercedes' follow-up offer, which was more expensive than Ferrari's package.

The seven-time world champion moved to Mersu in 2013. Before that, he drove for McLaren.

In his career, Hamilton has won 103 races and driven to the pole position 104 times. He achieved his last world championship in 2020.

Hamilton finished third in last year's World Championship.

Sainz, 29, who finished seventh last season, has been driving for Ferrari since the 2021 season.