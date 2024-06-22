Formula 1 | Such is the life of Kimi Räikkönen’s family today

Kimi Raikkonen loves to sleep.

As a young F1 star, he didn’t have much time for that, because the combination of demanding work and equally demanding fun often kept the Iceman from Espoo awake until the wee hours of the night.

As a “retiree” approaching middle age, Räikkönen’s dream is still on the cards, but the reasons are different. The gas stop in the pit and luxury parties with booze fumes have changed to busy family work with children by Lake Como in Northern Italy.

Räikkönen hung up his driving gloves for good at the end of the 2021 season. Since then, he has focused on his family life.

Firstborn son Robin9, and 7 years old Rihanna were part of the family’s everyday life already during Räikkönen’s racing years, but after the end of his career, the child Katras still grew up with the one born in June 2023 Gracedaughter.

At the end of the same year, the low-profile family packed their belongings from the Swiss Bar and moved their lives a couple of hundred kilometers south, to the picturesque landscapes of Como.

From home in Switzerland had time to become dear to Räikkös; Kimi bought Villa Butterfly already in 2009 and both Robin and Rianna grew up in the home.

One of the reasons for the move has been speculated to be Robin’s son’s karting hobby. There are far more karting tracks in northern Italy than in the vicinity of Baari.

Northern Italy is one of the richest regions in the European Union, and Lake Como with the cities of the same name is the jewel of the region. The shores of Lake Como are decorated with the apartments or vacation homes of numerous superstars.

Among other things Madonna’s, George Clooney and Sylvester Stallone entertainment stars like have been known to find their homes on the shores of Como over the years.

Italian The Province of Como -magazine, the Räikkösten family found their new home in the peaceful countryside surrounding the city of Como. According to the story, there is a huge, scenic park on the grounds of the manor, which offers views over the city of Como.

However, the farm’s various properties required extensive repair work to meet the Räikkösten standards, so the family purchased a beautiful and historic building in the center of Como for the evacuation apartment Palazzo.

Robin is followed his father’s footsteps into the world of motor racing. The 9-year-old boy competes in the Italian and Swiss karting series and has already achieved considerable success in his young career.

The junior promise named “Ace” won, among other things, the opening competition of the season at the beginning of April and reached the podium again in May.

Despite his young age, Robin has already garnered a lot of attention on social media; he has, among other things, almost 60,000 followers on Instagram.

Father Kimi has taken a significant role in his son’s motor racing career, and the former world champion is now a familiar sight in the karting pits. In January, father and son Räikkönen also visited Maranello in Kimi’s former Ferrari driving simulator.

According to Mintu, Robin’s little sister Rianna is interested in motor sports, but she has not yet participated in official competitions.

“They are clearly interested in motorsport. I support them, no matter what career they end up with,” Minttu stated in an interview with the fashion magazine Vogue in 2023.

Many F1 drivers find retirement difficult, because it is difficult to find an adrenaline rush comparable to driving an F1 car in other areas of life.

Most drivers are pushed out of the series against their will, but many top drivers who quit on their own terms have unexpectedly returned from their retirement days: Michael Schumacher returned to the series at the wheel of Mercedes in 2010 after retiring from Ferrari four years earlier, Fernando Alonso toured other motorsport series for three years only to return to the F1 pit in 2021 and is currently rumored to be a four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel’s intentions to return.

Räikkönen himself took a three-year sabbatical after his first years at Ferrari before returning to the F1 series for almost another decade.

However, since his last retirement, there hasn’t been a single rumor about Räikkönen’s return; Finland’s latest big driver has undoubtedly retired and settled into the role of a family man.

Räikkönen has not longed to return to the F1 pits.

Wholly However, Kimi has not abandoned motor sports. After the end of his F1 career, Jäämies has been seen occasionally behind the wheel of a Nascar car and he has worked in motocross as a competitor, team manager and team owner.

At the same time, Kimi has also given space to Mintu’s career goals. Married in 2016, the couple lived for years on the terms of Kim’s career, but after Kim’s career ended, Minttu has raised her profile as co-owner and brand ambassador of the children’s clothing brand Gugguu.

In 2023, while waiting for Grace, Minttu said in an interview with Vogue that the couple would not have had more children if Kim’s career had continued.

“We had two children and I thought it was perfect. And so it was! But then Kimi quit and started spending more time at home. I certainly wouldn’t be pregnant if he was still driving.”

In Mintu’s opinion, Kimi has performed to his advantage as a stay-at-home dad.

“I love the way he works and plays with the kids. Our family life is definitely different now that both parents are at home.”

Kimi Räikkösen became a father for the third time in June 2023, when daughter Grace was born to the family.

Motorsport business in addition, Kimi himself has spent his time working on various commercial partnerships and investments, among other things. For example, he has acted as a brand ambassador for iLOQ, which manufactures digital locking systems, and the Chinese electric car manufacturer Zeekr.

Räikkönen and the rally champion were recently in the news Tommi Mäkinen from investments in the Tahko tourism center.

Räikkönen has also spent his wealth on luxury cars and real estate. His car collection has included a Ferrari Enzo supercar worth around four million euros and a Rolls-Royce Wraith Black Badge worth 500,000 euros.

Räikkönen has owned various luxury properties, for example in Porkkalanniemi in Kirkkonummi and Kaskisaari in Helsinki.

Numerous financial media have presented estimates of the wealth of the Räikkönen family, but of course no hard facts are known.

What the estimates have in common, however, is that in terms of net assets, we are talking about hundreds rather than tens of millions. Whatever the exact amount, Kimi is undoubtedly the wealthiest athlete in Finnish history.

Räikkönen, who carefully guards his privacy, has relied on his case manager for financial matters for a long time Sami to Visa. Kari Hotakainen blockbuster Unknown Kimi Räikkönen describes Räikkönen’s attitude towards his close circle.

Räikkönen has only one requirement for his loved ones – unconditional loyalty. Räikkönen’s and Visa’s friendship dates back many years, but Kimi recruited Visa as a loan officer to manage his enormous wealth with a rather plain-spoken ukaas.

“If you piss, I’ll kill you.”