Formula 1 | Strong argument about Valtteri Bottas’ salary – Earns more than George Russell

Formula 1 drivers were ranked based on their salaries.

Motorsports site Racing News 365 found out the estimated salaries of F1 drivers for the year 2023. According to the journalists, the information is based on information provided by team officials and other insiders.

Finn Valtteri Bottas can be found handsomely at number seven on the list. It is significantly better than the ranking of the second Alfa Romeo driver represented by Bottas – Guanyu Zhou after all, it’s only the 17th. Bottas’ salary is estimated at ten million dollars (about nine million euros).

Reigning World Champion Max Verstappen Earns predictably the most of all drivers. The Red Bull driver’s annual salary is estimated to be a whopping 55 million dollars (51 million euros).

Mercedes is in second place on the list Lewis Hamilton, which earns about 35 million dollars (32 million euros) per year. Has been marked as the third highest earner Charles Leclerc With a salary of 24 million dollars (22 million euros).

According to the list, Tienaa is the least representative of the Williams team Logan Sargeant for one million dollars (920,000 euros).

The entire listing can be found from hereand the salaries of the first ten are listed in the information box below.