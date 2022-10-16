The Formula 1 stewards are getting a slap in the face.

Being a referee is often a thankless profession. The public does not come to see you shine, but for the athletes in the arena. You do the best work when no one is talking about you at all. That usually means that you have made (no) major mistakes. If there is chatter, then some questionable decisions have probably been made.

The latter was the case last year, for example, on a chilly day in December. After the race it was of course about Verstappen and Hamilton, but certainly also about Michael Masi. The Australian was suddenly the most talked about referee in the world. Toto Wolff still can’t stop talking about it.

However, not only Mercedes was in pain, Masi also had to regret the whole affair himself. He was replaced by Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas, who had previously gained experience in the DTM and WEC. However, the change is not a ludicrous success for everyone.

Several drivers, including Alonso, have already raised the stewards’ lack of consistency. ALO went so far as to say that they don’t understand racing. Ouch. Wittich caused a stir with the ban on wearing jewelry during races. Many wonder if that is really the priority in F1.

Recently, there were again a few decisions that were a bit funny. So we had to wait until hours after the race to get confirmation that Perez had just been in Singapore. The Mexican broke the same rule twice. But he only got a five-second penalty and a warning for that. Leclerc thus remained second.

In Japan, there had to be intervened again in a duel between Perez and Leclerc. The decision came faster this time. However, the consequences were no less comical. There was confusion about whether Verstappen was champion or not. Rarely has a championship been a greater anticlimax.

David Coulthard thinks it’s all just jaw knuckle. He says this posturing in the margins after the finish must stop:

Sometimes we have been waiting hours to get a result from the stewards. I know there has to be a fair process. But people switched off their televisions and computers all around the world after Singapore and went to bed before the official result was announced. That can’t be right. When the whistle blows at full time in a football match. There are no appeals afterward about the result. That’s it. David Coulthard, believes in change we can believe in

Whose deed. Who is your favorite flight attendant? Let us know, in the comments!

This article Formula 1 stewards get wiped out of the jaw appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Formula #stewards #slap #face