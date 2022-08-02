The young Australian, third guide of the French house, publishes on his Instagram profile a message that he denies having signed with the Enstone team to become Ocon’s teammate. Will he go to McLaren, with Ricciardo headed to Alpine?

Giulio Masperi – Milan

A hot phase for the drivers market in Formula 1, amidst announcements of jersey changes and unexpected twists, some bombastic with lots of “sparks” at Alpine. After the announcement of the passage of Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin from the 2023 season, thanks to the seat vacated by Sebastian Vettel who will greet the circus, the French team on Tuesday 2 August announced the promotion to the top flight with a starting role of Oscar Piastri . The Australian class 2001 winner of Formula 2 in 2021, already under contract with the French team of the Renault group, however, soon denied the statement from the Enstone team.

the message of piastri – See also Meluk tells him... (The women's team and managers) Here are the words that Piastri published on his Instagram profile on Tuesday evening. “I learned that, without my consent, Alpine F1 issued a press release this afternoon (2 August, Ed) in which it is announced that I will drive for them next year – these are the words of the Australian driver -. This is wrong, and I have not signed any contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not drive for Alpine next year ”. Clear words, those of the driver who in the 2022 season has the role of third guide for Alpine F1, which seem to close the door to the future that from 2023 would have seen Piastri himself alongside Esteban Ocon. The “carom” was triggered after the Aston Martin team, on 1 August, had issued a statement announcing that it had reached a multi-year agreement (probably a two-year one) with the two-time world champion Alonso.

the hypothesis – Two days, those that opened the month of August, therefore, decidedly sparkling on the front of the drivers' market. What are the further developments? Pending certainties and official notes, one of the most accredited hypotheses on radio-market "frequencies" is the one that would see Piastri headed to McLaren in 2023. From Woking, on the other hand, compatriot Daniel Ricciardo, former Renault driver in 2019-20, would arrive in Enstone (Alpine headquarters in England).