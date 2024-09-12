Formula 1 | Sources: This is how much Valtteri Bottas Earns

With Sauber fighting from his stable position Valtteri Bottas the season has been quite painful, but the amount of money pouring into the account might ease the misery a little.

Bottas has gone through the season without a first place in the points. With 16 races behind him, the best quote of the season for the only Finnish driver in the series is 13th place, which he reached in Monaco and Canada.

However, the wallet is nicely plump, they say, among other things crash.net and Planet F1.

There are differences in the information on the sites for many drivers, but there is a consensus about the top two: Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is number one and Mercedes Lewis Hamilton two. Verstappen’s salary varies between 55 and 70 million dollars, Hamilton’s is between 45 and 55 million.

Both sites say Bottas’ salary is ten million dollars, i.e. around nine million euros.

In Planet F1’s salary comparison, ten million dollars qualifies for eighth place, and on crash.net’s list, ninth place is released. Team mate Guanyu Zhou Makes two million dollars this season according to Planet F1.

Bottas has driven in F1 since the 2013 season. However, his future in the series is very uncertain. The driver positions of the other teams have already been filled, so in practice Bottas’ only chance to stay in the series would be an extension contract with Sauber.

The team has already confirmed that their second driver will be an experienced German next season Nico Hulkenbergand there are growing rumors that a 19-year-old Brazilian is being taken to the second car Gabriel Bortoleto.